Chris Hayes Blasts Tucker Carlson, Right Wing Media on 1/6 Revisionism: ‘Concerted Propaganda to Destroy’ Democracy

During his opening monologue on All In Wednesday, Chris Hayes ripped “propagandists” who’ve been downplaying and lying about the January 6 Capitol riot. Earlier in the day at a press conference in Geneva, Russian President Vladimir Putin tried to depict the rioters criminally charged in connection with that day as political prisoners. Putin’s rhetoric echoed some of what right wing media has said about the rioters’ efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“What we are seeing in this country,” said Hayes, “is a sustained effort of concerted propaganda to destroy the civic terrain necessary to hold up democracy.”

He noted that “a vast majority of people” were horrified by the January 6 Capitol insurrection, saying that for a brief time there was “some shared sense that what had happened was wrong” and “an intolerable assault on democracy.”

But:

[T]hen we watched the propagandists go to work – places like Fox News and Newsmax and OAN – to override that stark and obvious reality, to rewrite it. And it does not matter, as scholars of propaganda have pointed out, that there’s not much logical coherence to it. We’ve watched as people have called the insurrection simultaneously not a big deal, a sort of comical clown show. People dressed up in funny costumes, but also at the same time it was Antifa, but also at the same time brave patriots who were met with unjustifiable force by the state.

Hayes then called out Fox News and 8 pm competitor Tucker Carlson specifically for suggesting that the Capitol riot was an inside job perpetrated by the FBI.

And for months now, they have been pumping people full of this story – this propaganda that the January 6 rioters were brave patriots tread upon by the state, punished for dissent. Not for a violent assault on the Capitol to overturn an election. And this narrative has now ended up in the final resting place of all conspiracy theories: the false flag theory. Last night Fox News host Tucker Carlson was selling his audience in his “just asking questions” way that the entire thing – the storming of the Capitol by a mob of rioters – was a false flag set up by the FBI. This conspiracy theory – the Feds are behind the Capitol riot – is based on a report from this fringe right wing publication, Revolver, which we know Donald Trump likes. It’s crazy, crazy stuff.

Hayes said the point is “to break the consensus of reality so that people can be manipulated and radicalized, and it is incredibly dangerous. And it is working.”

He then cited a poll released Wednesday showing that 51% of Republican voters believe election audits such as the one in Arizona’s Maricopa County could change the outcome of the 2020 election.

