Chris Hayes Claims Republicans ‘Don’t Know What They Believe’ After Ideology ‘Collapsed’ Under Trump

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes said Republicans no longer have an ideology after it “collapsed” under the weight of former President Donald Trump.

Hayes was discussing how House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will lead what he said is a fractured party if he receives the votes needed to lead a GOP majority in the House next week.

“I think Republicans’ ideology has collapsed in on itself, and they don’t know what they believe anymore and it makes it harder to oppose stuff,” he said on Friday’s All In. “I think the kind of Paul Ryan-ism – isn’t what the party wants anymore, but they don’t really know what to replace it with.”

Hayes addressed former Democratic congresswoman Donna Edwards and said the party’s identity under Trump is a “kind of series of gestures.”

“It makes it harder to figure out what their actual agenda is,” he said before asking Edwards to respond.

“Well, I think you’re right,” she said. “There’s a lot of noise coming out of the Republican conference. But there isn’t anything that really holds them together. And these days, it’s not even a set of values that holds them together.”

Edwards added:

I do think it is going to make it really complicated for any speaker, whether it’s going to be Kevin McCarthy or somebody else, I predict someone else, to lead a very fractured caucus, one that you can’t pull together on any range of policy issues. Remember, Paul Ryan governed because he had policy that he believed in and that he was committed to and I just don’t really see that coming out of Kevin McCarthy and coming out of this Republican conference.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com