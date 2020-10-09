MSNBC’s Chris Hayes said Friday the continued White House obfuscation over President Donald Trump’s recent coronavirus tests would lead one conclude he didn’t test negative before his first big debate.

He reviewed the continuing coronavirus pandemic and the crisis at the White House over dozens of people around the president who have tested positive.

Regarding the White House’s refusal to give a straight answer on when the president last tested negative, Hayes said, “They’ve been doing this for a week now and the only reasonable conclusion is that the president did not actually test negative before he got in a room with former vice president Joe Biden, a man of 77 years, for last week’s debate. That despite a negative test being one of the conditions for participating in that debate.”

“In other words it appears we dodged an enormous bullet of having two candidates over 70 with the coronavirus,’ Hayes added.

He went on to review the state of the race — showing Joe Biden comfortably leading overall — and how while Trump needs to win over more people, “He is spending multiple hours a day talking to right wing media, ranting, and desperately seeking some kind of magic trick to spring him from the trap that he has set for himself.”

One “magic trick” he’s trying, Hayes said, is Trump “publicly hectoring his attorney general to just round up his political enemies.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

