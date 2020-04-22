MSNBC’s Chris Hayes was stunned Wednesday by the public statement from Dr. Rick Bright, the former head of BARDA who was transferred and claims he was moved out of his position at the agency for his pushback against an untested drug talked up previously by President Donald Trump.

Hayes called it “the latest example of this extremely dangerous pattern, fixation of the president putting his own PR over scientists.”

He read from Bright’s statement and called it basically a “worst-case scenario” for what would be going on behind the scenes right now.

“I believe this transfer was in response to my insistence that the government invest the billions of dollars allocated by Congress to address the COVID-19 pandemic into safe and scientifically vetted solutions, and not in drugs, vaccines and other technologies that lack scientific merit,” Bright said.

He also warned that “sidelining me in the middle of the pandemic and placing politics and cronyism ahead of science puts lives at risk national efforts to safely and effectively address this urgent public health crisis.”

“My God if that is true,” Hayes remarked. “The president was pushing day after day along with his allies on Trump TV, pushing this unproven drug which we don’t know whether it works or not and safe or effective or not. It might be. It might not be. They are pushing it because they wanted people to think there was some magical cure around the corner. Dr. Bright also seems to be implying there is some sort of profit motive for politically-connected people promoting the drug. That’s crazy. On the corruption scale from one to ten, that’s an 11. This is happening in the middle of a pandemic when hundreds of thousands of people are dying every day.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

