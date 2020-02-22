MSNBC’s Chris Matthews drew a comparison Saturday between the expected victory of Bernie Sanders in Nevada and Nazi Germany’s at the time shocking defeat of France in 1940.

Matthews was on air for MSNBC’s coverage of the Nevada caucuses, a race Fox News has projected as a commanding win for Sanders.

Matthews came on after Democratic strategist James Carville went on a diatribe against Sanders, and as the MSNBC host made reference to that, he invoked the historical episode when the Germans overran the Maginot Line and forced France to surrender in the middle of World War II.

“It looks like Bernie Sanders is hard to beat right now,” Matthews said. “I’m with Carville all the way in terms of the dangers of what lies ahead in November. They’re sitting on so much oppo research on Bernie.”

But Bernie “did his job” in Nevada, Matthews said, adding “it is pretty much over.”

Matthews continued with a comment on those who haven’t yet understood Sanders’s grip of the race:

I was reading last night about the fall of France in the summer of 1940, and the general, Reynaud, calls up Churchill and says, ‘It’s over.’ And Churchill says ‘How can it be? You’ve got the greatest army in Europe. How can it be over?’ He said, ‘It’s over.’

Matthews compared that to the “suppressed feeling” he had while observing the results, adding that Carville was “damn right” with his commentary.

