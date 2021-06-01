Former longtime Hardball host Chris Matthews, who departed MSNBC last March amid controversy and allegations of inappropriate comments, will make his first appearance on the network in more than one year on Tuesday’s episode of The ReidOut.

Both Matthews and ReidOut host Joy Reid took to Twitter to tease tonight’s appearance.

Couldn’t be more excited to talk with @JoyAnnReid tonight on her show @thereidout. Tune in at 7pm EDT. See you then, Joy! #ThisCountry — Chris Matthews (@HardballChris) June 1, 2021

“Couldn’t be more excited to talk with @JoyAnnReid tonight on her show @thereidout. Tune in at 7pm EDT. See you then, Joy! #ThisCountry,” Matthews posted on Twitter, referencing his new book, This Country.

Guess who’s back and hanging out with me on @thereidout tonight?? My pal and one of the people who gave me a crucial career break way way back in the day, the great @HardballChris, who’s got a fantastic new book out Today: #ThisCountry. See you … and Chris … at 7!! https://t.co/NPb8hvluJD pic.twitter.com/hox8jpuVeB — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) June 1, 2021

“Guess who’s back and hanging out with me on @theredout tonight??” Reid tweeted, along with a picture of her and Matthews. “My pal and one of the people who gave me a crucial career break way way mack in the day, the great @HardballChris, who’s got a fantastic new book out Today: #ThisCountry. See you … and Chris … at 7!!”

Matthews abruptly left the network last March, announcing his retirement on his show, and saying that the “younger generations out there are ready to take the reins.” Matthews was facing allegations of sexual harassment and making inappropriate comments at the time, Vanity Fair subsequently reported.

Reid, who took over Matthews’ timeslot in July, has long considered Matthews a “supporter and friend,” and at the time of his retirement, Reid tweeted that she was “in shock” about the news of his departure.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]