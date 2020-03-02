comScore

Chris Matthews Resignation Stuns MSNBC Colleagues, Delights Critics: ‘Wiping Tears From Our Eyes’

By Zachary PetrizzoMar 2nd, 2020, 10:34 pm

Chris Matthews Resigns

In light of Chris Matthews’ sudden retirement announcement from his longtime MSNBC’s program Hardball, Twitter responded with admiration and criticism for the host.

Matthews, who made an abrupt retirement announcement Monday night on the network stating, “After conversations with MSNBC, I decided tonight would be my last Hardball.”

MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki then took over the reins on the program and offered an emotional tribute to Matthews.

Twitter shared equal parts condemnation, grievance, and well wishes for the longtime MSNBC host.

Laura Bassett, who accused Matthews of making sexist and “belittling” comments this past Friday, responded on Twitter Monday night to the retirement.

Washington Post columnist and MSNBC analyst Eugene Robinson offered kind words to Matthews offering the former Hardball host “nothing but the best.”

Fox News’ Steve Hilton stated that retirement from Matthews was a “total f…ing outrage,” when higher-ups at NBC haven’t been held accountable yet:

Pundits on Twitter added:

