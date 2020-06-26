Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said Friday that attacking Joe Biden over his verbal slip-up on the number of coronavirus deaths is a “cheap shot.”

Biden said during a campaign event, “Now we have over 120 million dead from Covid.”

Sean Hannity brought up the comment to President Donald Trump during their Thursday event, remarking, “I don’t know whether to laugh or cry.” Trump teed off and hit Biden in response.

But Biden corrected himself immediately — the full quote was “Now we have over 120 million dead from Covid, I mean, 120,000 dead from Covid” — something Fox News’ Trace Gallagher made a point of of highlighting in speaking with Wallace.

“It appears that he did correct himself fairly rapidly,” Gallagher said. “Clearly, a lot of people stopped that sound bite there where he stopped at 120 million. He corrected it fairly quickly there, and still he got a lot of heat for those types of gaffes, including from the president, and I’m wondering if you think that’s fair ball these days.”

Wallace replied “no” and pointed to a Trump gaffe at the same town hall where Trump went after Biden for his gaffes:

I think it’s a cheap shot. Biden makes enough mistakes that you can find them. All of us have said ‘120 million, I mean 120,000,’ which is basically what he did, and in fact in that same town hall with Sean Hannity, the president at one point says, ‘Well, Biden is going to be president because maybe people don’t like me or something.’ He in effect says “Biden is going to be president.’ Look, we all know when something is really off. And Biden has said some things that were off. That wasn’t one of them.

Regarding all the polls showing Biden ahead, Wallace said Team Biden is likely following the rule of politics that “when somebody is in a hole, let them keep digging.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

