Chris Wallace took a moment during his lengthy interview with President Donald Trump to call him out on the fact that, well, the president has attacked Wallace several times.

Wallace brought up his “mean tweets” calling him a “Mike Wallace wannabe” and “nasty & obnoxious,” among other things.

“One of your beefs seems to be that I put Democrats on the show and I ask them questions,” Wallace continued. “And I guess my question is: don’t you understand it’s my job to put Democrats on as well as Republicans and to ask them probing questions just like I ask Republicans?”

Trump said “I’m not a big fan of Fox” since the days of Roger Ailes, complaining about how Democrats like Eric Swalwell appear on the network.

Wallace even brought up Trump attacking him for the crime of… interviewing Nancy Pelosi.

Nervous Nancy is an inherently “dumb” person. She wasted all of her time on the Impeachment Hoax. She will be overthrown, either by inside or out, just like her last time as “Speaker”. Wallace & @FoxNews are on a bad path, watch! https://t.co/nkEj5YeRjb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2020

As Wallace pointed out, it wasn’t as if he didn’t ask any tough questions.

Trump told Wallace he respects him a lot, but added, “I think you are toward the Democrat side, which is okay.”

Wallace objected and pointed to his interview last year with James Comey, which was one of the toughest the former FBI director faced.

Trump insisted that he just thinks Wallace is “prone to being nice to the Democrats, maybe I’m wrong about that.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

