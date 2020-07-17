Fox News’ Chris Wallace spoke to President Donald Trump for the first time in a long while, and he shared a preview of the hour-long sit-down on Friday with Bill Hemmer.

In the preview, Wallace asked the president about the increase of violence in cities like New York and Chicago.

Trump said it’s because they’re “Democrat-run cities” that are being “stupidly run.”

“Liberal Democrats have been running cities in this country for decades,” Wallace said. “Why is it so bad right now?”

Trump said it’s now “gotten totally out of control,” bringing up calls to defund the police before claiming that Joe Biden wants to defund the police too.

Wallace immediately jumped in and said, “Sir, he does not.”

“He signed a charter with Bernie Sanders…” Trump started.

Wallace again said Biden has not called for defunding the police.

The president then turned to an aide and called out, “Get me the charter, please.”

The preview ended there, but Wallace explained to Bill Hemmer what happened next:

“That led to a very interesting exchange where he had his staff go out and get the highlights from that 100 page compact that the Biden team and the… Sanders team had signed, and he went through it and he found a lot of things that he objected to that Biden has agreed to, but he couldn’t find any indication — because there isn’t any — that Joe Biden has sought to defund and abolish the police.”

You can watch the preview above, via Fox News. The full interview airs on Fox News Sunday this weekend.

