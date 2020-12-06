Fox News’ Chris Wallace grilled Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on the failures of the Trump administration coronavirus response as cases, deaths, and hospitalizations all continue to rise heading into what are projected to be an even worse winter.

Wallace spoke with Azar about the encouraging news of vaccine distribution within weeks before asking about the alarming surges.

And Wallace bluntly asked, “Secretary Azar, isn’t this the result of a massive failure by President Trump and his administration?”

Azar pointed to surges in other countries and said, “It’s about behavior and cold weather… We need people to renew their commitment.”

Wallace brought up how Joe Biden has publicly and repeatedly encouraged mask use while President Donald Trump early on made comments undermining that effort.

“If President Trump had worn a mask then and urged everyone to wear a mask then, back in April, the way Joe Biden is right now, wouldn’t we be in much better shape?” Wallace asked.

Azar remarked, “I welcome Vice President Biden to the club since the middle of April, the president’s guidelines for reopening have called for wearing masks…”

Wallace made a point of correcting him and saying Biden is the President-elect.

Azar pointed to the time when, months later, Trump did endorse mask-wearing as a patriotic act.

Wallace responded that it’s just a fact Trump said early on he wouldn’t wear a mask, didn’t publicly wear one until the summer, and held a rally in Georgia just last night where lots of people were crowded together and not wearing masks.

“That is a direct violation of what the CDC and you are recommending,” Wallace said.

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]