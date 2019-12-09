Fox News’ Chris Wallace put as fine a point as one could expect in the minutes that followed the release of the highly anticipated report from Inspector General Michael Horowitz that looked into the origins of the investigation of Russian election intervention and possible involvement with the Trump campaign.

For well over the past year, pro-Trump media allies — namely Fox News opinion-based prime time programming — have suggested that the IG report would support allegations put forth by President Donald Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr who repeatedly and strongly suggested that the Department of Justice illegally spied on the Trump campaign in what was often described as a treasonous and failed attempt of a coup.

Wallace is one of the more fair callers of political news balls and strikes, and presented his analysis in the context of the ongoing information wars. “Everybody is viewing this from the lane of what they do for a living,” he said, before adding, “I am doing it as a reporter.”

“Remember, this comes against the backdrop of Donald Trump talking about the investigation of him in 2016 as a political hit job at one point he talked about President Obama ordering the wiretapping of Trump Tower,” Wallace said.

He then added, “In one of this hearing as Attorney General Bill Barr talked about the FBI spying on the Trump campaign and later said spying is not a pejorative word, I view it is a perfectly legitimate word and usually people talk about surveillance, not spying which would seem to have a negative connotation.”

“When you read the report, and obviously we are all skimming through it, the headline is they didn’t find the things that Bill Barr and Donald Trump alleged,” Wallace finished.

Watch above via Fox News

