Fox News anchor Chris Wallace called out former U.S. Solicitor General Ken Starr for downplaying the impeachment allegations against President Donald Trump, Monday, claiming that the charges are “not narrow, but far broader than the Clinton impeachment,” and “a much bigger issue than whether or not Bill Clinton lied about sex.”

“I just want to push back a bit, respectfully, but that’s what we do here at Fox, on Ken Starr and Andy McCarthy, but particularly Ken Starr on his characterization of this process and what we heard today,” declared Wallace. “When he was speaking just a couple of moments ago, he said that the presentation of the case against the president is narrow, prosecutors look at the world through dirty windows, it’s slanted.”

“When you compare this to the Clinton impeachment, which was basically about whether or not the president had lied under oath about sex, I’m not talking about whether or not this story is true or not, but the allegation that President Trump conditioned support for a key foreign policy ally on political benefit to him strikes me as not narrow, but far broader than the Clinton impeachment and the effort that was made by you and Republicans then to impeach him,” continued Wallace to Starr. “And in addition, you said earlier today that, well, there’s no prospect that this is ever going to go anywhere in the Senate, as if that should somehow affect the way that the House proceeds.”

“There was certainly never any prospect that Bill Clinton was going to be removed,” proclaimed Wallace, before adding, “It seems that there’s a very different standard in how the Clinton impeachment went and how this impeachment is being judged.”

Wallace concluded, “This seems to be about a much bigger issue, whether or not you believe the president did it is a different issue, but is seems to me it’s about an issue of foreign policy, national security, the security of our elections. It’s a much bigger issue than whether or not Bill Clinton lied about sex.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]