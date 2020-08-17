Fox News anchor Chris Wallace praised Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s speech at the DNC on Monday night — saying “she really flayed, sliced and diced Donald Trump.”

Dana Perino, who was also sitting on Fox News’ panel following the convention, first lauded Obama and called her message direct and authentic.

“You got the sense when you talk about authenticity, she has it in spades. She has that voice, she has clarity, and she knows what she is out there wanting to do,” Perino said. “She was trying to get everybody to really focus and then she had a call to action. Ask for your ballot tonight. I think that the DNC if they look over the course of the night, the first virtual convention of our history, I think they would say that Michelle Obama stuck the landing.”

Wallace noted that he agreed with his fellow Fox News anchor and pointed out that because Obama is not a fan of politics, this would be her main contribution to the Biden campaign.

“It was a heck of a contribution,” he said. “She really flayed, sliced and diced Donald Trump talking about the chaos and confusion and lack of empathy, especially coming from this president and this White House, spoke more about the deficits of Donald Trump than the pluses of Joe Biden, but did talk about especially, not so much policies, but especially his empathy and what he has been through and his care for average Americans.”

Wallace called the speech effective — noting Obama’s call to viewers to request their ballots and vote for Biden in the upcoming election.

