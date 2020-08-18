MSNBC’s late night panel extolled former First Lady Michelle Obama’s anti-Trump speech at the 2020 Democratic National Committee convention, with primetime host Rachel Maddow saying “nobody breathed for 18 minutes” as Obama spoke.

Just after the first night of the DNC convention concluded, MSNBC’s most prominent female hosts, gathered together in the same studio, gushed over the speech they had just witnessed. Joy Reid, Nicolle Wallace, and Maddow were effusive in their praise of an address that other commentators noted was withering in its indictment of Trump.

Maddow also said Obama’s attacks on Trump delivered the “scariest moment of the night” and then quoted the former First Lady saying: “If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can, and they will if we don’t make a change in this election.”

“Michelle Obama does not talk like that,” Maddow noted.”For her to have said that after saying, listen, whether or not you can hear me, I need to tell you something having seen the presidency up close. I mean my heart dropped about four inches in my chest.”

Wallace then enthusiastically pointed to the “epic shade” thrown by Obama, who slyly stung Trump by repurposing his dismissive “it is what it is” response to the massive death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in a critique of his overall incompetence.

Joy Reid held up Obama’s “loving case for change,” noting that the former First Lady was attacked for allegedly not loving America when Barack Obama ran in 2008

“She was also the good mom: ‘I’m telling you, I know you can do better than this. I know you can do better,'” Reid explained. “That is a message that actually might break through because the point is, again, everyone knows it’s a catastrophe. The question is does the person who’s currently president have the capacity to lift us out of it and have the capacity to turn it around? She said, I’ve been near the president. I’ve worked with Joe Biden. I’ve seen people who can do this. This man can’t do it. And if he can’t do it, it’s going to get much worse for all of us. It is a really strong message.”

“That was a very un-former First Lady turn in the speech,” Maddow chimed in, about Obama’s very specific admonitions about voting. “Her spelling it out like that, she’s literally calling for people to do stuff tonight, and people are doing it because it’s Michelle Obama saying it.”

“That is how pastors the Sunday before the election are going to sound,” Reid said, agreeing. “She preached the word tonight, and I’m pretty sure everyone was as silent listening to that in their living rooms when she began speaking.”

“We are all goofballs” and talking all night long, Maddow said, laughing,” and then Michelle Obama starts talking, and we’re all like. None of us breathed for 18 minutes.”

“And, Brian, the other point is that there’s nobody on the Republican side and certainly nobody available to Donald Trump that will do anything close to what she just did,” Wallace added, squeezing in one more compliment before throwing back to anchor Brian Williams.

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

