Chris Wallace Refuses to Play More Than 5 Seconds of Trump’s ‘Horrible’ Ilhan Omar Vid During Sarah Sanders Interview

Donald Trump‘s attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MI) was so “horrible” that Fox News’ Chris Wallace did not feel “comfortable” playing more than 5 seconds of it as he interviewed White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

On this week’s edition of Fox News Sunday, Wallace interviewed Sanders on a range of subjects, including the inflammatory video that Trump posted in order to attack Omar, which many have called an incitement to violence.

Wallace began by introducing Trump’s video, but only played about four seconds of it.

“Now, that was the only five seconds we felt comfortable showing,” Wallace said. “It goes on in a much worse way for about 43 seconds, of her seeming, no question about it, to minimize 9/11, and then horrible images from 911.”

“Why is the president comfortable putting out horrible images like that,” Wallace asked, and added “does he worry at all about inciting violence against Muslims in general, or Ilhan Omar in specific?”

Sanders replied that “nothing could be further from the truth,” but went on to call Rep. Omar’s remark “disgusting and abhorrent.”

