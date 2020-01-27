Fox News’ impeachment coverage got heated when Chris Wallace told Townhall editor and network contributor Katie Pavlich to “get” her “facts straight” with regard to her talking points.

Pavlich and Wallace joined Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum prior to the resumption of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial Monday, and Pavlich argued against the possibility of John Bolton being called as a witness despite the revelations reported from his upcoming book.

“The Senate is not the House. The House did not come with a complete case,” Pavlich said, “In every impeachment beforehand, the witnesses that were called had been called in the House before being brought to the Senate.”

“That’s not true,” Wallace interjected. “They hadn’t all been called in the House. In the Clinton impeachment, they’d been called by the independent counsel.”

“That’s just wrong, Katie,” he added.

Pavlich clarified that independent counsel had called witnesses following an extensive DOJ investigation — then went on to argue that the situation requires a different process from Clinton’s trial because, “the grand jury material in the Clinton impeachment were (sic) handed to the House as part of the articles and given to the Senate. They were not given after the House voted for those articles.”

Wallace expanded on his point about the Justice Department choosing not to investigate the concerns brought up by the Ukraine whistleblower — resulting in its move to the House instead.

“The fact of the matter was whistleblower information was given to the inspector general who gave it to the Justice Department,” Wallace said. “The Justice Department decided not to investigate, and that is why it went to the House. So to say in the Clinton investigation, these people were interviewed by the House. One, they weren’t. And to say it wasn’t done by the Justice Department … It wasn’t done by the Justice Department because the Justice Department refused to carry out the investigation.”

“Get your facts straight!” Wallace added.

Baier jumped in at that point.

“Let’s tone it down,” he implored.

But Pavlich stood by her argument and say “the House voted on incomplete information and gave it to the Senate and now they are saying the Senate should call additional witnesses who have not been called before and who were not part of the House evidence.”

“So we just shouldn’t listen to what John Bolton has to say?” Wallace asked.

“I’m not taking a side, Chris,” Pavlich responded.

Watch above, via Fox News.

