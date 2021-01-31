Chris Wallace: There’s ‘More Visible Outrage Inside the GOP’ Over Liz Cheney Than Over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Conspiracies

Chris Wallace covered some of the political tensions on Capitol Hill on Fox News Sunday, remarking on the difference in public response to two controversies concerning House Republicans.

There’s growing GOP anger at Liz Cheney for her vote to impeach Donald Trump. There has been an eruption of calls within the Republican party for her to be kicked out of House GOP leadership, and just last week Matt Gaetz went to Wyoming to openly campaign against her.

Meanwhile, there’s a lot of scrutiny on whether the GOP will do anything in response to recent reporting on staggering, insane conspiracy theories pushed for years, including incendiary comments about school shootings and posts about executing Democratic leaders.

Kevin McCarthy is apparently going to be talking to Greene this week, but as Wallace observed, “You’ve got a situation right now where there is more visible outrage inside the GOP over Liz Cheney, a member of leadership, voting to impeach the president, rather than some of these wild conspiracy theories being espoused by Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

He asked what the GOP can even do about Greene in the first place and whether it rises to the level of expulsion.

Susan Page agreed it “tells you a lot about where the Republican party is right now” that Cheney could very well lose her position in leadership while many Republicans privately concerned about Greene aren’t exactly “willing to speak up.”

And taking her off the Education Committee, Page added, is “probably not even a slap on the wrist.”

