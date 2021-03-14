Chuck Schumer: Cuomo Should Resign, He’s Lost the Confidence of ‘So Many New Yorkers’

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo needs to go.

MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart spoke with Schumer on The Sunday Show about the covid relief bill, but the subject of Cuomo came up, given the joint statement from Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand — New York’s two Democratic senators — calling for the governor to resign.

Capehart noted how Schumer and Gillibrand joined the growing number of other New York Democrats saying Cuomo should step down, following multiple allegations of sexual harassment against him.

“Why do you think he’s hanging on? And at what point do you think push will have to come to shove and he’ll have to leave?” Capehart asked.

“This is an awful crisis in New York and elsewhere,” Schumer said. “And we need sure and steady leadership. Now, I salute the brave women who came forward with serious allegations of misconduct, of abuse, and there are multiple serious, credible allegations of abuse so that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and of so many New Yorkers.”

“So for the good of the state, he should resign.”

