MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd confronted senior Biden adviser Cedric Richmond and asked whether the White House has a “communications” or “substance” problem.

The question came a day after President Joe Biden’s lengthy press conference at the White House.

On Thursday’s MTP Daily, Todd asked Richmond, who is also the Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, “You look at the current situation and polling and the political environment and you look at what you’re doing in the White House, do you believe you have a communications problem or do you believe you have a substance problem?”

Richmond said the Biden administration doesn’t have “a substance problem.”

I think that Americans are exhausted just living their daily lives right now. People are focused on making sure that they protect themselves and their families from Covid, making sure that there’s food on the table, making sure that their kids remain in school. And so people have their head down and are really just living their lives. And we have our head down trying to do the best we can to meet the challenges that families are facing, which is why we’re just — we’re working. Now, if the question is could we go on a tour and tout all of our accomplishments, we could, but at the same time, we acknowledge that there’s work to do and people are facing real challenges and we want to tackle them.

