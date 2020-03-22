Chuck Todd Ends Show With a Thank-You to Workers Across the Country ‘Helping to Keep Life as Normal as Possible’

Chuck Todd ended Sunday morning’s Meet the Press with a special thank you to people across the country who are still working and don’t have the luxury of working from home.

WATCH: This week's Meet the Press credit roll: Thank you to those who are helping to keep life as normal as possible for the rest of us. #IfItsSunday pic.twitter.com/ezAGE8FzMD — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 22, 2020

Todd said, “These are the men and women that are helping to keep life as normal as possible for the rest of us.”

As the show wrapped, instead of usual credits, they instead ran a thank-you to caregivers, doctors, food manufacturers, gig economy workers, and others continuing to do their jobs as more cities and states effectively go into shutdown.

Todd started the show by remarking, “Are Americans willing to endure a full national shutdown to stop the spread of the virus while we wait for much needed coronavirus tests, while we wait for front line medical workers to get the protective equipment they need to treat the population, while we wait for hospital beds and ventilators to become available to treat the infected, and while we wait to see if the federal government is up to the challenge?”

