Chuck Todd opened today’s MTP Daily on IG Michael Horowitz’s testimony and “one of the president’s impeachment counter-narratives.”

Horowitz concluded that there was sufficient predicate to open the Russia probe and no political bias that influenced it, but that the FBI made some egregious errors in the FISA application process.

“Let’s be crystal clear here,” Todd said. “The IG did find some alarming instances of FBI misconduct related to its applications to secretly monitor Carter Page. And he could not say whether political bias did or did not influence some of those specific decisions down the road. And, by the way, it’s not only political bias that could have influenced. It’s possible confirmation bias. Prosecutorial bias. Not all bias is red and blue in America.”

He went on to say that “the facts are being distorted more by spin, and in some cases, conspiracy theories.”

He showed clips of Lindsey Graham decrying a “criminal conspiracy” that couldn’t deal with the fact that Trump won, along with comments from POTUS himself and AG Bill Barr.

“The facts have been warped to defend the president here. Counter-narratives have been pushed and presidential conspiracy theories taken hold as part of this broader information war,” Todd said. “Frankly, that’s helped the president in his fight against the facts of this impeachment investigation.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

