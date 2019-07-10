Former Senator Claire McCaskill believes that Tuesday’s announcement by former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his reelection team “really worried” despite her claim that “they may act like they’re not.”

McGrath announced her campaign during an appearance on Morning Joe Tuesday morning which coincided with a campaign video which quickly went viral. McGrath was quickly trending on Twitter, signifying a remarkably successful announcement.

Senator McConnell’s office played it cool, pushed back with their own mocking video released online, and even President Donald Trump reacted, by Tweeting support for the Senate Speaker.

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough noted that “It does not seem, though, like Mitch’s team is too concerned right now,” adding that “Team Mitch” responded to the claims that “this was going to be a blockbuster race by saying, yes, Mcgrath is Blockbuster, Mitch is Netflix.”

McCaskill responded by frankly stating, “Yeah, I got to tell you, they are really worried. They may act like they’re not.”

She then added that “because there’s a real outsider, insider, dynamic here, and that’s a powerful dynamic in today’s Politics. I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or a Republican if you’re of Washington, you got to be worried if a marine fighter pilot is coming after you because that just signals outsider. This is not someone who’s of Washington.”

In the first day of her campaign bid, McGrath has reportedly raised $2.5 Million in campaign donations, according to reporting by MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt.

