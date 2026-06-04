WATCH: Kuwait Officials Release Video That Purportedly Shows Iranian Drone Striking Its Airport in Massive Fireball

Kuwaiti authorities released dramatic footage that they claim shows the moment an Iranian drone struck the country’s international airport on Wednesday, an attack that killed one person and injured dozens.

The video, published by officials on Wednesday, appears to capture the drone landing in a massive explosion that rips through part of the airport complex as smoke billows into the air.

Kuwaiti officials said one person was killed and more than 60 others were injured in the attack.

The deceased was later identified as an Indian citizen. India’s foreign ministry condemned the strike and confirmed that several other Indian nationals were among the wounded.

Kuwait’s defense ministry described the incident as “criminal Iranian aggression” but Iran has denied responsibility.

In a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed the destruction was caused by a malfunction involving a U.S. missile interceptor rather than an Iranian strike. That claim was rejected by U.S. Central Command, which accused Tehran of carrying out a “deliberate, calculated and unjustified attack” on the airport.

Earlier, the IRGC said it had targeted U.S. military facilities across the Gulf in retaliation for U.S. strikes on an Iranian oil tanker and Iran’s Qeshm Island. Washington said its operations were conducted in “self-defence” and claimed U.S. forces intercepted or shot down Iranian missiles aimed at Kuwait and Bahrain.

The latest confrontation comes during an already-fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, as the two countries negotiate an end to the conflict.

Watch above via CNN.

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