MSNBC analyst and former Senator Claire McCaskill blasted New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for explaining his conduct towards multiple women that was reportedly deemed as inappropriate was “misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation.”

McCaskill joined her colleagues Wednesday on Morning Joe to talk about the political firestorm surrounding Cuomo. Not only is the governor still facing massive public outrage over his nursing home scandal, but also three women have now accused him of sexual harassment.

Joe Scarborough asked McCaskill for her thoughts on whether Cuomo will politically survive his scandals. She responded by calling out the “nerve” of Cuomo’s public statement where he apologized more for how his actions were “misinterpreted” than for his actions themselves.

“I got news for you. If you have a position of power over a young woman…and you ask her if she has sex with older men, you ought to be man enough to say you did something terribly wrong,” McCaskill said. “It’s infuriating! That wasn’t an apology! That was a rationalization.”

McCaskill further went on by saying things for Cuomo would be a lot better if he were “honest” and said “‘I did things I shouldn’t have done, and it is terrible I did them, and I will do better, and I ask for forgiveness from the women that I have abused.'”

“If you’re old enough to be a woman’s daughter and you’re her boss, don’t ask her if she likes to have sex with older men,” she concluded. “This isn’t complicated.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]