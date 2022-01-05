CNN Anchor Questions ER Doctor: I’m Vaccinated and Had Covid — Why Do I Still Need to Wear a Mask?

CNN Newsroom anchor Victor Blackwell had a frank exchange with Dr. Rob Davidson on Wednesday regarding a rare instance in which the doctor said “maybe” wearing a “mask isn’t really necessary.”

Blackwell told Davidson that he is both vaccinated and boosted against Covid-19, but “tested positive for Covid in the week before Christmas” and has since tested negative. He then asked Davidson, given those circumstances, “why do I still need to wear a mask? I don’t have it. I’m not going to transmit it.”

Robinson, an emergency room doctor, responded, “Listen, for people who just were infected and really aren’t carrying the virus, and aren’t going to spread the virus, maybe the mask isn’t really necessary.”

The doctor qualified his remarks, however, saying:

“I don’t know, I would argue that trying to figure out exactly where those people are in the disease, you know, progress as the pathology plays out particularly with Delta, then Omicron, and any new variant, these variants change and how long you’re infected changes, I just wear the mask.”

Robinson then mentioned his daughter, who is in a similar situation to Blackwell, and said that even though her immunity is strong and she is not contagious, she will wear a mask when she returns to school this month.

“We’ll be wearing a mask because, you know, I think it’s just what we do. It’s such an easy thing,” Robinson concluded. “It’s such a simple thing to do.”

