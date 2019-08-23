comScore

CNN Catches Hell For Hiring Andrew ‘Lack of Candor’ McCabe After Calling Out Fox For Hiring Sarah Sanders

By Morgan PhillipsAug 23rd, 2019, 12:25 pm

CNN’s senior media reporter Oliver Darcy reported on Twitter Friday that CNN would be hiring former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, and many were quick to criticize the network for that decision.

McCabe was fired from the FBI last year after DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz accused him of inappropriately disclosing sensitive information to a reporter. Horowitz also accused McCabe of lying repeatedly to FBI director James Comey and investigators over the disclosures.

This “lack of candor,” as Horowitz put it, was rejected by representatives of McCabe as a “false” allegation. And earlier this month McCabe — long a target of President Donald Trump — sued the Justice Department and FBI over his firing, arguing that it was a politically motivated decision.

McCabe’s hiring at CNN sparked something of a Twitter outcry, likely propelled by the fact that just yesterday some at the network called out Fox News for hiring former Trump press secretary Sarah Sanders — who admitted under oath that she lied to the American people — as well as Dancing With the Stars for featuring Sean Spicer.

CNN did not respond to a request for comment.

[Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: