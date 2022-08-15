CNN Contributor Says There Is ‘No Party That Liz Cheney Is Going To Be Welcome In’ After Tuesday’s Primary Ends Her Career

CNN contributor Hillary Rosen predicted Tuesday’s Wyoming Republican primary will effectively end the career of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

Cheney trails Harriet Hageman, a Trump-backed 2020 election denier, by nearly 30 points in one poll.

Polls have shown the Wyoming Republican down big to Hageman, and CNN’s Harry Enten framed the race as follows Sunday:

I’m going to cut right to the chase and say that it will take a small miracle for Cheney for her to win Tuesday’s Republican primary for Wyoming’s lone House seat. Statistically improbable things happen, but Cheney has both the polling and history against her.

In spite of Cheney’s relative popularity with Democrats in Wyoming – given her prominent role on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack – most political forecasters see now path ahead for the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Among them is Rosen, who told CNN host Alisyn Camerota Monday night she does not foresee a career for Cheney after Tuesday.

Camerota noted many Democrats in Wyoming have indicated they have switched parties to vote for Cheney over Hageman.

“Ultimately I don’t know that it’s going to be enough necessarily to save her,” the host said, before she asked Rosen, “What do you think of these shifting sands?”

Rosen responded:

You know… we have a common enemy in Donald Trump, right? I mean, you know, politics makes strange bedfellows. Plus, look, if I lived in Wyoming, I would vote for Liz Cheney because a Republican is going to be in that seat. So it might as well be Liz Cheney… But, you know, look, Liz Cheney is still anti-abortion. She’s still, you know, has a huge level of conservatism. I don’t think–I think she’s going to be a woman without a party. You know, all these people speculating that she’s going to now become a Democrat or she’s going to run as an independent, or let her be, you know, a vice presidential candidate for the Democrats, I just don’t see any of that.

There’s really no party that Liz Cheney is going to be welcome in at this point.

Rosen concluded, “And it’s too bad, because I think history is going to treat her well.”

via CNN.

