CNN’s Sara Sidner reported live from Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Monday night as protesters gathered for the second night after the police shooting of Daunte Wright.

Sidner described how police were firing tear gas when one man approached Sidner to take issue with the media coverage.

“Tell me what you think about what’s going on here,” Sidner said.

“What I think about this is all the press and all the extra shit y’all do makes this worse,” the man said.

After he said “you get what the fuck I’m saying?”, Sidner said, “I want you to be careful. I really do.”

“Of what?” he asked.

“Of anything that can hit you,” she responded.

“Do I look like I’m scared?” he asked.

The man said, “You all need to get up out of here with all that twisting up the media and shit.”

Sidner said they’re live on air right now. The man responded, “I don’t care if you’re live or not. Get away from here with all that media shit.”

“This is live right now. We’re with CNN…” Sidner said.

“Then take that camera all the way the fuck up there then,” he said.

As Sidner got moving, she said, “Everybody’s got a hot head right now, as you might imagine, because it is really, really hot right now.”

