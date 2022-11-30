CNN Correspondent Ducks for Cover Following Explosion in Harrowing Report from Ukrainian Frontline

CNN senior international correspondent Matthew Chance ducked for cover following an explosion and ran to a car following what he called a “relentless barrage” — as he was reporting from the frontlines of Ukraine’s war against the Russian invasion.

The harrowing report from the Eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut began with a Ukrainian soldier firing rounds from a machine gun.

“The battle for Bakhmut, where Ukrainian troops are battling Russia’s onslaught. These exclusive images are from the soldiers themselves,” narrated Chance as videos showed Ukrainian soldiers opening fire. “Their commanders tell us dozens are lives are now being sacrificed here every day.”

The segment then showed Chance and his convoy driving into Bakhmut where it is “heavy with thick smoke and danger.”

“Explosions ahead force us to pull over before another slams into a building close by,” said Chance, followed by a clip of the CNN correspondent taking cover following an explosion.

“Alright. Well, you can hear the incoming rounds, the incoming rounds from Russian artillery fire are really intensive here as we have entered the outskirts of Bakhmut, which is certainly from everything we’ve been told is now the most fiercely contested patch of ground in the entire Russia-Ukrainian conflict.”

The report then showed Chance and his convoy running to their car in order to flee the town in what was, as Chance put it, “the relentless barrage.”

Chance then went into an underground bunker, where cheap tech helps Ukrainians on the battlefield.

Ukrainian commanders said they need more guns and ammunition from the United States.

Watch above via CNN.

