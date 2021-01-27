CNN’s Frederik Pleitgen lauded President Joe Biden for what he said was an “impressively productive” call on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin,” even saying it “certainly does seem to have yielded some very early, and very quick, results as well.”

“It certainly does seem to have been very productive, in fact, impressively productive,” Pleitgen told CNN hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman. “It really seems as though it’s a whole different way of going about these calls under the Biden administration than it was under the Trump administration.”

Pleitgen noted that his description relied on a White House readout describing the call as he continued his assessment.

“Topics included, according to the White House readout, Ukraine and Ukraine sovereignty,” Pleitgen said. “Remember, that was an issue where the Trump administration was always [seen] as not being very tough on Russia. Then the SolarWinds hack, the possible bounties placed on American soldiers by Russians — that also discussed, as well. And then, of course, right now, the topic of the treatment of Alexei Navalny, his poisoning. The fact that he is in prison. Also the treatment of some of the protesters that are trying to get him out of jail. That was also discussed.”

The call — Biden’s first with Putin since he took office — touched on a range of topics, according to a 142-word description provided by the White House. That description did not suggest any policy decisions had been reached, but said the two presidents “agreed to maintain transparent and consistent communication going forward.”

Pleitgen added: “It certainly does seem to have yielded some very early and very quick results.”

Watch above, via CNN.

