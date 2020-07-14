President Donald Trump began an event in the Rose Garden Tuesday announcing U.S. action against China over the nation’s national security law on Hong Kong.

But after that announcement, the president segued into a speech going after his Democratic opponent Joe Biden, blasting the former VP on China and a number of other issues.

In the middle of the address CNN cut away from it and Wolf Blitzer told viewers, “He’s clearly deteriorating into a campaign-type speech.”

Gloria Borger also called out the president for going after Biden instead of directly addressing the nationwide concerns about covid testing.

