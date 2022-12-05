CNN Senior Data Reporter Harry Enten offered a blunt assessment of Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) standing – or lack thereof – among potential 2024 GOP presidential candidates.

On Monday’s edition of OutFront, host Erin Burnett reported that Cruz refused to respond to a question from a CNN reporter about Donald Trump stating he wants the “termination” of the Constitution so that a do-over of the 2020 presidential can be held. The former president falsely maintains the contest was stolen from him.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump wailed on Truth Social over the weekend.

Burnett noted that Cruz has cast himself as a staunch defender of the Constitution over the years, and yet the senator seemingly had nothing to say about the de facto leader of his party wanting to toss into the dustbin.

Enten cited NBC polls taken roughly two years apart that – at least on the surface – indicate a shift in how Republicans view Trump vis-à-vis the broader Republican Party. In an October 2020 survey, 54% said they were more of a supporter of Trump than the GOP. But a November 2022 poll shows 62% now consider themselves more of a supporter of the GOP than Trump.

“Donald Trump’s number in that poll is now at the lowest point that NBC has ever recorded,” Enten stated.

“That’s fascinating,” Burnett replied. “But Republicans, some of them, are still choosing to remain silent on an issue that is a slam dunk for traditional Republicans, right, which is the Constitution, loyalty to the Constitution.”

Burnett turned the discussion to Cruz and again noted he refused to answer a question from CNN about Trump’s comments about terminating the Constitution.

“He positions himself as a defender of the Constitution as his identity,” she said. “This is who he is, and he could run against Trump again in 2024. This should be a slam dunk for him.”

“It should be a slam dunk,” Enten responded. “I honestly don’t know what Sen. Cruz is doing because he can’t be doing any worse in the Republican primary polls than he’s currently doing. He’s polling at just 3%. He is in fifth place. He should be doing something different, perhaps going after the former president for a change. That might be something that could move his numbers up because they really can’t go down any further.”

Watch above via CNN.

