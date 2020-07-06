comScore

CNN Fails to Ask Florida ‘Grim Reaper’ Why He Hates Crowded Beaches But Not Crowded Protests

By Charlie NashJul 6th, 2020, 3:21 pm

Florida’s “Stay at Home” Grim Reaper Daniel Uhlfelder appeared on CNN, Monday, however host Brianna Keilar failed to ask the lawyer about his own involvement in crowded mass protests last month.

Uhlfelder returned to Florida beaches again this month dressed as the Grim Reaper to protest people visiting beaches amid the coronavirus pandemic — a stunt which initially went viral in May.

During his appearance on CNN Monday, Uhlfelder highlighted the high coronavirus numbers in Florida, and criticized Floridians for visiting the beaches. Keilar noted that judging by Uhlfelder’s footage of the beaches, it looked as if the few people there were practicing the required social distancing.

Keilar did not question Uhlfelder, however, about the different tone he took last month while attending and promoting crowded mass protests with limited social distancing.

Uhlfelder posted a number of videos and pictures at crowded Black Lives Matter protests where a lack of social distancing could be seen.

In one tweet, Uhlfelder even boasted about 500 people showing up to one demonstration, before encouraging, “Keep up the fight. Don’t stop.”

Watch above via CNN.

