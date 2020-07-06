CNN Fails to Ask Florida ‘Grim Reaper’ Why He Hates Crowded Beaches But Not Crowded Protests

Florida’s “Stay at Home” Grim Reaper Daniel Uhlfelder appeared on CNN, Monday, however host Brianna Keilar failed to ask the lawyer about his own involvement in crowded mass protests last month.

Uhlfelder returned to Florida beaches again this month dressed as the Grim Reaper to protest people visiting beaches amid the coronavirus pandemic — a stunt which initially went viral in May.

GRIM REAPER IN JAX BEACH: Florida attorney @DWUhlfelderLaw dressed as the reaper lurked in Jacksonville Beach today, warning people of the dangers of crowds and COVID-19. Some took his message to heart, while others accused him of fear mongering. More on @wjxt4. pic.twitter.com/jWer1IY2f9 — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) July 3, 2020

During his appearance on CNN Monday, Uhlfelder highlighted the high coronavirus numbers in Florida, and criticized Floridians for visiting the beaches. Keilar noted that judging by Uhlfelder’s footage of the beaches, it looked as if the few people there were practicing the required social distancing.

Keilar did not question Uhlfelder, however, about the different tone he took last month while attending and promoting crowded mass protests with limited social distancing.

Uhlfelder posted a number of videos and pictures at crowded Black Lives Matter protests where a lack of social distancing could be seen.

Defuniak springs, Florida. Huge crowd. Stay hopeful and stay strong. pic.twitter.com/xKlNWF6EFw — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) June 7, 2020

Washington DC rocking for justice pic.twitter.com/7MKtvYp8nl — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) June 6, 2020

In one tweet, Uhlfelder even boasted about 500 people showing up to one demonstration, before encouraging, “Keep up the fight. Don’t stop.”

500 folks showed up today in small North Florida country to protest for social justice. Even with pouring rain. This was one of the best counties for trump in 2016. Keep up the fight. Don’t stop. Keep your foot on the pedal. We can do this!! — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) June 7, 2020

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]