Florida ‘Grim Reaper’ Protests Beachgoers Again Despite Joining Mass Gatherings Last Month

Lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder visited Florida beaches again this week dressed as the “Stay at Home” Grim Reaper in an effort to protest people outside during the coronavirus pandemic — despite the fact that he attended even larger group demonstrations with less social distancing just last month.

Uhlfelder posted a number of photographs of himself dressed as the Grim Reaper on Twitter on Friday.

Let’s just say this guy was not pleased with our presence today. Thankfully the local police intervened. pic.twitter.com/gFMJIw4bVd — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) July 3, 2020

Florida Grim Reaper meets Jacksonville Trump supporter blaming COVID-19 on Joe Biden and Hunter Biden. The police politely stopped him from attacking me. pic.twitter.com/BhcDAgl9d0 — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) July 3, 2020

GRIM REAPER IN JAX BEACH: Florida attorney @DWUhlfelderLaw dressed as the reaper lurked in Jacksonville Beach today, warning people of the dangers of crowds and COVID-19. Some took his message to heart, while others accused him of fear mongering. More on @wjxt4. pic.twitter.com/jWer1IY2f9 — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) July 3, 2020

The photos show the beaches far less populated than the group demonstrations which Uhlfelder took part in just last month, where social distancing was visibly applied less than on beaches.

Defuniak springs, Florida. Huge crowd. Stay hopeful and stay strong. pic.twitter.com/xKlNWF6EFw — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) June 7, 2020

Washington DC rocking for justice pic.twitter.com/7MKtvYp8nl — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) June 6, 2020

Protestors pack downtown Miami. We’re there to make sure they stay hydrated. pic.twitter.com/6KjoF0MyQI — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) June 6, 2020

More videos from today’s Black Live Matters protest in Miami. Thanks for all your support in helping get water delivered to this important event. pic.twitter.com/XiQT4WQtmd — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) June 6, 2020

In one June 7 tweet, Uhlfelder even boasted that 500 people showed up to one demonstration, and commented, “Keep up the fight. Don’t stop.”

500 folks showed up today in small North Florida country to protest for social justice. Even with pouring rain. This was one of the best counties for trump in 2016. Keep up the fight. Don’t stop. Keep your foot on the pedal. We can do this!! — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) June 7, 2020

Uhlfelder previously went viral online in May for his Grim Reaper beach stunt, and another stunt where he handed out “free body bags” to beachgoers.

We are out providing free body bags to beachgoers today pic.twitter.com/kQd09uFFEC — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) May 26, 2020

