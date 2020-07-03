comScore

Florida ‘Grim Reaper’ Protests Beachgoers Again Despite Joining Mass Gatherings Last Month

By Charlie NashJul 3rd, 2020, 2:54 pm

@DWUhlfelderLaw on Twitter

Lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder visited Florida beaches again this week dressed as the “Stay at Home” Grim Reaper in an effort to protest people outside during the coronavirus pandemic — despite the fact that he attended even larger group demonstrations with less social distancing just last month.

Uhlfelder posted a number of photographs of himself dressed as the Grim Reaper on Twitter on Friday.

The photos show the beaches far less populated than the group demonstrations which Uhlfelder took part in just last month, where social distancing was visibly applied less than on beaches.

In one June 7 tweet, Uhlfelder even boasted that 500 people showed up to one demonstration, and commented, “Keep up the fight. Don’t stop.”

Uhlfelder previously went viral online in May for his Grim Reaper beach stunt, and another stunt where he handed out “free body bags” to beachgoers.

