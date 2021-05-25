CNN president Jeff Zucker spoke to staffers concerned about revelations that host Chris Cuomo participated in strategy calls with his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, along with aides to the governor, about how the governor should respond to the growing number of sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Chris Cuomo reportedly urged his brother to take a defiant stand and refuse to resign.

In a town-hall address Tuesday, a rough transcript of which was obtained by Mediaite, Zucker said he completely understands the “unease” the issue has caused for some staffers, adding: “Let me say up front, Chris made a mistake.”

Zucker said the situation is “incredibly unique,” given the CNN anchor’s relationship with a prominent politician embroiled in scandal. He added there are not “special rules” that apply to Chris Cuomo when it comes to covering his brother. The CNN chief addressed criticism of Chris Cuomo interviewing his brother early on in what Zucker called a “once in a lifetime pandemic” that he was “scared to death about.”

Zucker added that none of this excuses the mistake, but he wanted to remind staffers that Cuomo “is human,” and that “these are very unique circumstances.”

After the bombshell Washington Post report about the strategy calls, CNN issued a statement that Chris Cuomo had often served as a “sounding board for his brother.”

“However,” the statement continued, “it was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the Governor’s staff, which Chris acknowledges. He will not participate in such conversations going forward.”

Cuomo apparently did not face further discipline.

On the day that Cuomo’s participation on the strategy calls was reported, Cuomo publicly apologized to his CNN colleagues, acknowledging that he put them in a “bad spot,” but also saying that he is “fiercely loyal” to his family.

“I am family first, job second,” Cuomo said.

In his comments Tuesday, Zucker seemed to relate to Cuomo, saying that he wasn’t surprised he had conversations with his governor brother. “Who wouldn’t?” Zucker asked, before acknowledging that Cuomo crossed a line by participating in the strategy calls with aides present.

Zucker reassured staffers that CNN leadership has told Cuomo that he crossed that line, and that he’s confident that Cuomo understands that.

As to why Cuomo wasn’t disciplined, Zucker said that it was “more powerful and more honest” for Cuomo to publicly acknowledge his mistake and to apologize to his colleagues on air.

Zucker also said that he didn’t see the need to pull Cuomo off the air, because it would be just punishment for the sake of it.

Also Tuesday, the Daily Beast reported that CNN insiders are “disgusted” at the lack of discipline Cuomo faces.

