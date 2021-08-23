CNN Interviews Trump Supporter Who Threatens Taliban-Style Takeover to Reinstate Him: ‘There’s Millions of Guns Here’

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan spoke to a Donald Trump supporter who warned of a Taliban-like takeover in America if the former president isn’t restored to office.

O’Sullivan appeared on New Day Monday to address the upcoming election audit from Maricopa County in Arizona. The audit’s credibility has been under tremendous scrutiny for some time, and O’Sullivan summed it up as a “sham” and “the biggest manifestation of the big lie about the election.”

The CNN correspondent went on to introduce footage of several recent conversations with Trump supporters who firmly believe that the ex-president won the election and will be reinstated to office. There is no mechanism in the Constitution to make that happen.

Stephen Palmer, one of the Trump supporters O’Sullivan spoke with at the Iowa State Fair in Des Monies, said “I don’t think there’s gonna be a 2024 election until we get the 2020 result.”

“There’s no way at this point to overturn the 2020 election, right?” O’Sullivan asked.

“There’s always a way,” Palmer replied — before referencing the Arizona audit.

Then, Palmer darkly insinuated that America could go the same way as Afghanistan if that’s what it takes to return Trump to power.

There’s millions of guns here. You know, it took 11 days for them to take over Afghanistan. Wonder how many days — just asking for a friend — how many days it would take the patriots to take over this country. Think about it.

“You don’t want that to happen,” O’Sullivan responded.

“I don’t want it to happen,” Palmer said, “but if our country, our government, our Congress and Biden don’t get their heads out of their butt, it’s going to happen. I assure you. It’s coming.”

O’Sullivan’s segment is the latest of several interactions he has held with Trump supporters convinced that the former president’s reinstatement is inevitable. Some of these Trump supporters have threatened a new civil war if this doesn’t happen, and the nation has already seen the storming of the U.S. Capitol where Trump’s supporters — fueled by his election lies — disrupted Congress in a violent attempt to overthrow the 2020 election.

Watch above, via CNN.

