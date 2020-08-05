White House trade adviser Peter Navarro pushed for hydroxychloroquine on CNN Wednesday night in a wild interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett, despite previous statements by public health officials — including the president’s own testing czar — saying they can’t recommend it as a treatment.

Immediately after the Navarro interview, Burnett brought on Dr. Jonathan Reiner, former Bush White House medical adviser and current CNN medical analyst, to respond.

And Reiner immediately unloaded on Navarro for speaking outside his area of expertise:

“No one should care what I think about economic or trade policy because, to use Mr. Navarro’s words, that’s not my lane. And I don’t give a damn what thinks about clinical trials evaluating this agent because he’s not qualified to have an opinion.”

“Five randomized clinical trials show the drug doesn’t work,” he continued. “You don’t get to have an opinion about science. You only get to have facts. He doesn’t have the facts. He doesn’t have any idea what he’s talking about. This drug can hurt people.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

