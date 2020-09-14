CNN Medical Analysts Dr. Jonathan Reiner was remarkably critical of the Trump campaign’s indoor political rally held Sunday. He claimed that President Donald Trump was guilty of “negligent homicide” as a result. Reiner then explained that if President Trump is OK with potentially exposing thousands of his supporters to the potentially deadly contagion, he should be OK with pressing the flesh.

Dr. Reiner’s first comments came during a Sunday interview with host Ana Cabrera.” What else could you call an act that because of its negligence results in the death of others?” he said. “If you have a mass gathering now in the United States in a place like Nevada or just about any other place with hundreds of thousands of people, people will get infected, and some of those people will die.”

Asked to follow up and explain these comments by co-anchor John Berman, Reiner suggested that if President Trump “thinks it’s safe to gather thousands of people in a pandemic without masks, then he should go down to the rope line and vigorously shake some hands.”

You would be forgiven for having missed the rally, as it was not aired on any major media outlet due to concerns from the coronavirus pandemic. The rally was held indoors and reportedly featured very little mask-wearing or social distancing, so many news outlets refused to cover over safety concerns for their photojournalists and reporters.

The last time the Trump campaign held an indoor political rally was in Tulsa during late summer. That event led to numerous cases of COVID-19 with campaign officials, Secret Security detail. It may have also even been where Herman Cain contracted the disease that eventually led to his tragic and untimely death.

Dr. Reiner is not just a medical expert for the cable news outlet; he is also a Professor of Medicine and Surgery at The George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences and the cardiologist for former Vice President Dick Cheney.

