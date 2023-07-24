CNN Panel Brutally Mocks Pence’s Suck-Uppery: He ‘Licks the Shoes’ of Trump — Even After He Threatened Him’

CNN This Morning scoffed at Mike Pence’s efforts to appeal to the MAGA movement despite his falling out with Donald Trump and his current lack of momentum in the GOP’s 2024 primary.

Errol Louis and Elie Honig joined Poppy Harlow and Erica Hill on Monday to discuss the interview that the former vice president had with Dana Bash. This was the interview where Pence dismissed the possibility of violence from Trump’s incendiary rhetoric against Special Counsel Jack Smith, plus he said he was “not yet convinced” of Trump’s criminality in his related actions to January 6.

Louis wondered if Pence would say the same things about the intentions of those who wanted to hunt him down and hang him during the storming of the U.S. Capitol. This prompted Harlow to note how Pence used part of the State of the Union interview to argue that the Capitol rioters don’t represent the broader MAGA movement.

From where Louis stood, it is hardly doing any good for Pence’s political standing:

That attempt to walk that tightrope has walked him into, what? Fifth place? Sixth place in most of the polls? It doesn’t seem to have enabled him to raise any money, build any momentum, or have any realistic chance at winning the Republican nomination. So, you know, Mike Pence is in a very awkward place. He was part of an administration and is loyal to a former president who almost literally was telling people to go and harm him physically. And so, if he thinks he can somehow convince this movement to get behind him, even as he sort of licks the shoes of the person who has scorned him, cursed him and threatened him, you know, good luck with that. It doesn’t seem to be working. The polls don’t suggest that it seems to be a viable strategy.

Honig followed up by assessing that if Smith indicts Trump again, it is likely going to focus on Trump’s broader, “coordinated effort to commit a fraud, conspiracy to steal the election.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com