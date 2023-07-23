Dana Bash Astonished When Pence Shrugs Off Trump Threatening Violence Over Indictment: ‘Pretty Remarkable’ After Supporters ‘Wanted to Hang You!’

CNN’s Dana Bash was taken aback by Mike Pence’s lack of greater concern over Donald Trump’s threatening comments toward Special Counsel Jack Smith if he’s indicted for his actions connected to January 6.

Trump’s former vice president joined Bash on Sunday for State of the Union, where he was pressed on whether the ex-president should be charged if the Justice Department can prove Trump committed a crime by using his election lies to foment his supporters toward their lawlessness at the U.S. Capitol. Bash eventually shifted gears by noting Trump’s ominous messaging recently, especially since Trump just warned about the “dangerous” reaction his supporters will have if Smith indicts him over his 2020 election conduct.

“Does that kind of rhetoric worry you?” Bash asked Pence.

His answer:

Well, it doesn’t worry me because I have more confidence in the American people and in the people in our movement. Look, it was one of the things that infuriated me on January 6 with what I saw, people ransacking the Capitol and engaging in violence against law enforcement officers. Dana, I just — I would say not just the majority, but virtually everyone in our movement are the kinds of Americans who love this country, who are patriotic and law and order people who would never have done anything like that there or anywhere else. So I don’t — I have more confidence in the American people than that.

As Pence defended Trump’s gripes on the grounds of the First Amendment, Bash found his answer surprising after how close he came to being a casualty of political violence from Trump’s supporters.

That’s pretty remarkable that you’re not concerned about it, given the fact that they wanted to hang you on January 6.

Pence objected to that remark, saying “there has been an effort to take those that perpetrated violence on January 6 and use a broad brush to describe everyone in our movement.”

“No, I didn’t mean to do that,” Bash responded as Pence continued to defend those who supported him and Trump in the past.

“I won’t stand for those kind of generalizations because they have no basis in fact,” Pence said. Bash responded by clarifying that she was speaking to the “potential to incite those who were incited on January 6.”

Watch above via CNN.

