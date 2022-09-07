CNN Panel Gets Awkward After Don Lemon Chides S.E. Cupp for Fumbling a Statistic: Was That ‘Mommy Brain?’

A CNN panel discussion got a bit awkward after host Don Lemon wondered aloud on Tuesday whether one of his guests was suffering from “mommy brain.”

CNN political commentator S.E. Cupp joined a panel to discuss the Mar-a-Lago raid and the future of the Republican Party, but things got off track when she briefly lost her train of thought — and Lemon simply couldn’t let the moment go.

“The numbers don’t add up,” Cupp said of Republicans.

“What do you mean?” Lemon asked.

“The ideas [currently being touted by Republican politicians] are not popular among Republicans. Thirteen percent of Republicans want a total ban on abortion. Seventy percent of Republicans want — sorry,” Cupp said, not finishing the statistic. Lemon jumped in to suggest she was referring to Republicans who approve of some abortion restrictions.

“No, no, I was going on a different issue … I mean, a majority of —” Cupp said.

“Did you lose your train of thought? I do it all the time,” Lemon responded.

Cupp continued her thought by expanding on her claim that the majority of Republicans do not support more extreme positions like abortion and book bans.

“A majority of Republicans oppose book bans. A majority of Republicans think that talking about race and learning about racism in school is a good thing. Majorities of Republicans are not where today’s MAGA Republicans are going and all the things they keep talking about, which begs the question: what the hell are they thinking?” she said.

Lemon chose not to respond to this thought, but to rather keep harping on Cupp fumbling a statistic.

“Is it fair to say this because I’m not a mommy, but is it mommy brain?” he asked his guest.

Cupp appeared to be taken aback by the remark, resulting in a brief moment of awkward silence.

“No, Don, I just forgot what I was going to say,” she said.

“I forget what I’m talking about all the time,” Lemon said, soon breaking into laughter.

He later insisted, perhaps sensing the awkwardness following the “mommy brain” comment, “We’re not beating up on you. We’re just having fun.”

Watch above via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com