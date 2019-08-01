CNN Panel Roasts Cory Booker For Delivery Of ‘Kool-Aid’ Line: ‘With Black Phrases You Don’t Enunciate Every Word’

New Jersey Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker took some ribbing from an all-black CNN panel over his viral “Kool-Aid” moment, particularly over the senator’s “pedigreed” delivery.

At Wednesday night’s CNN Democratic presidential debate, Booker hit bone in an exchange with former Vice President Joe Biden on the issue of criminal justice reform, and tossed off the memorable line: “There’s a saying in my community that you’re dipping into the Kool-Aid and you don’t even know the flavor.”

On Thursday morning’s edition of New Day, hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota hosted a rare (for TV news) all-black panel consisting of CNN political analysts April Ryan, Angela Rye, Bakari Sellers, and Andrew Gillum.

Berman played the clip, which literally had April Ryan crying, and which Rye criticized as seeming rehearsed.

“Senator Booker, you know I love you, man, but I could just see you going, ‘Oh, here comes my time, here comes the kool-aid!” Rye said.

“But with black phrases you don’t enunciate, like, every word,” Sellers said of Booker’s delivery, to laughter and agreement from the panel.

“You gotta get that right, Cory, come on!” Rye said, after modeling the correct delivery.

“He was too pedigreed with it,” Ryan said.

“Let the record also show I didn’t participate in any part of this,” Gillum said.

Sellers went on to add that “There were a lot of people watching that, a lot of black folk who were like, no, but to a lot of Democratic viewers, it was an endearing moment for Cory. Cory had a good night last night.”

Ryan concluded the segment by thanking Berman and Camerota “for having the bold, brave vision, you and the producers, to do this when other networks couldn’t or wouldn’t.”

