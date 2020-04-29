CNN Presidential Historian: Trump Seems to Have ‘Empathy Deficit Disorder… Unable to Speak Like a Human Being’

CNN presidential historian Douglas Brinkley said Wednesday night that President Donald Trump is just unable to show empathy during the coronavirus crisis and he’s too worried about himself.

Erin Burnett talked about the president’s handling of the coronavirus crisis and reporting about the politics behind the scenes.

Brinkley said, “I think Trump’s unraveling before our very eyes when he does these conferences, he seems to have a empathy deficit disorder. I’ve never seen a president unable to speak like a human being to people on the front lines to talk and tell the stories about doctors and nurses, medical experts and what they’re really trying to do. He constantly is putting the whole story on himself and you can’t trust what he says.”

He brought up drop Trump “sinking in the polls” and said, “A lot of it is because he doesn’t seem to have an open heart. What he’s worried about is himself and I can see why he blows up… [over] having bad polls.”

David Gregory added that Trump detracts from the serious issues Americans are worried about “when he talks about disinfectants, when he talks about what a great job he’s doing, when he goes after reporters.”

