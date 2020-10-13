For the second day in a row, a “CNN sucks” chant broke out among Trump supporters at a rally for the president.

As Trump talked about sarcastically saying things like “everybody gets a free Rolls Royce,” he said CNN would respond, “They don’t get a free Rolls Royce, he has misrepresented…”

People in the Pennsylvania audience started audibly chanting “CNn sucks!” as Trump said, “These people are sick.”

On Monday, Trump rallygoers in Florida chanted “CNN sucks” at Jim Acosta during a live report. He remarked, “And as this crowd is chanting that there are members of the press here who suck, I should also point out what also sucks — getting the coronavirus.”

A bit later in the Pennsylvania rally, as he talked about the media again, Trump referenced “fake CNN” in another shot at the media.

