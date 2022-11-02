‘CNN This Morning’ Shuts Down Kari Lake’s False Claim Her Joke About Pelosi Attack Was Fabricated by ‘Creative Editing’

CNN This Morning called out Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) for her lying about the fact that she was among those who had a laugh about the assault on Paul Pelosi.

On Wednesday, CNN aired video of Lake at a campaign event where she claimed “I never made light on the attack” that left House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a fractured skull after a suspect broke into their house with admitted intent to cause political violence.

“I was talking about our children and why they don’t have better security at school,” Lake said. “And I said that our politicians have security, and that our athletes have security, and we need to have security for our children. Go back and look at the tape, and don’t do any creative editing like the fake media tends to do, and you’ll see what I was saying. Go back and look at the video. A lot of creative editing was done.”

Lake doubled down by claiming that the footage she was referring to was “clipped” to make her look bad. Don Lemon accepted her challenge, so CNN This Morning ran the full clip of Lake from when she made those remarks during a Monday campaign event in Scottsdale.

In the footage, Lake is seen talking about school safety, but then she draws clear laughter from the crowd after digressing from that topic to deliver her quip on Pelosi.

It is not impossible to protect our kids at school. They act like it is. Nancy Pelosi, well, she’s got protection when she’s in D.C. Apparently her house doesn’t have a lot of protection.

The audience and the moderator cracked up before Lake got back on topic and added, “If our lawmakers have protection, if our lawmakers can have protection, if our politicians can have protection, if our athletes have protection, then certainly the most important people in our lives — our children — should have protection.”

“So there’s the evidence,” Lemon summarized. “There was no editing of this tape. She does make light of the attack and when the moderator and the crowd laughed, clearly reacting to her remark, she never pushed back.” Lemon contrasted this with the infamous 2008 moment when the late Arizona Republican Senator John McCain rejected a supporter who characterized Barack Obama as “an Arab” while they were competing for the presidency.

