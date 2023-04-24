CNN White House Correspondent: ‘Very Clear’ Biden’s Age Will Be a ‘Very Steep Challenge’ for Him Amid Low 2024 Polling

CNN White House Correspondent Arlette Saenz delivered a tough assessment of President Joe Biden’s chances ahead of his expected announcement that he will pursue re-election.

After months of speculation about whether Biden would seek a second term, reports have said that the president will release a video on Tuesday to officially announce his next presidential campaign. On Monday, however, Saenz spoke with Kaitlan Collins about NBC News’ latest poll that most Americans would rather not see Biden run again.

“Even as the president’s team is working towards that announcement,” Saenz said, “the president is facing serious headwinds when it comes to public perception about whether or not he should run.” She referred to the poll results showing that 70 percent of Americans don’t want a second Biden term, and 69 percent say that Biden’s age is a top concern.

“Within his own Democratic party, half of Democrats do not believe the president should run for re-election,” Saenz recapped. “His advisors believe they can overcome these concerns about his age. His allies pointed to his records and say that the voters ultimately will side with him when they look at the alternatives. But it’s very clear that these questions about his age will present a very steep challenge for the president as he tries to get voters on board for a second term.”

As Saenz pointed out, Biden is currently 80 years old, and he would be 86 by the time his second term is done.

Watch above via CNN.

