CNN’s John Berman went off Friday night on former President Donald Trump for engaging in some revisionist history about the Capitol mob riots.

To recap: Trump riled up supporters for weeks with false, repeatedly-debunked claims about the 2020 election. A mob of those supporters violently stormed the Capitol. On Thursday night, Trump actually said “right from the start it was zero threat” and that “some of them went in, and they are hugging and kissing the police and the guards, you know, they had great relationships, and a lot of the people were waved in, and then they walked in and they walked out.”

Berman — guest hosting Anderson Cooper 360 — started by covering the new Georgia election law as part of “laws built on a lie.”

And as Berman criticized Georgia Governor Brian Kemp over the law, he said this is clearly about baseless claims of irregularities and fraud pushed by Trump and his allies.

He reminded viewers of Trump’s repeated statements telling people he won the election and bluntly added, “Everything he said there and virtually everything his post-election legal team tried to claim about the election was a lie.”

Even after the Capitol riots, Berman said, “Those very same liars are lying about what their election lies unleashed.”

He pointed to both Trump and Senator Ron Johnson, saying it’s inexplicable to hear the former president describing violent rioters as if they’re “wedding crashers.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]