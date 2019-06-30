CNN’s Brian Stelter Condemns Antifa Assault of Independent Journalist Andy Ngo

The attack on Andy Ngo in Portland brought with it to social media not just outcry or condemnation, but naturally bickering, finger-pointing, and accusations against other people of not caring enough or caring too much about the independent, conservative-leaning, gay photojournalist for filming at an Antifa rally.

CNN’s Brian Stelter took heat on Twitter for using the word “messenger” regarding Ngo, in a somewhat awkwardly phrased tweet that, it perhaps should have been apparent to anyone, was meant to invoke the phrase “don’t shoot the messenger.” That is, don’t attack the reporter for accurately showing your activities. But Stelter’s message on Sunday was less awkward and more clear.

“One more important story that you need to know about before I take a break,” said Stelter. “This is a protest that turned violent against a member of the media in Portland, Oregon, this weekend.”

That is a framing of the story that should leave no one dissatisfied. It was not equivocal. Nor was the remainder of his commentary.

“Conservative journalist Andy Ngo was out there covering rival protests on Saturday. Antifa on one side, right wing figures on the other side,” he continued. “But as the demonstrations clashed, protesters, it appears to be Antifa protesters, then attacked Ngo.”

“He’s been out there in the past, he has been covering protests in Portland for quite some time. His critics say he’s there to cause trouble, but that’s unacceptable,” said Stelter. “The idea that he would be attacked, that he would be bloodied in that way: Unacceptable, period. And it’s important that everyone make that clear, even left wing critics who don’t like him, and things like that.”

He closed by saying “disturbing to see that in Portland.”

Watch the clip above, courtesy of CNN.

