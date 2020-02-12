CNN anchor Brianna Keilar called out Republican senators’ “tepid response” to the Department of Justice’s reversal on President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign adviser Roger Stone’s sentence, Wednesday.

After playing a clip of Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), and Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) avoiding Manu Raju’s questions, Keilar commented, “So, tepid response there at best, right?”

“Not even quite like a very poor lukewarm,” she continued, adding, “I wonder just how apopletic they would be if this was prosecutors in a case involving an Obama confidant who resigned en mass under these circumstances.”

“Well on a scale of one to ten it would be twenty-five,” responded CNN chief political analyst Gloria Borger. “We know the answer to that question, and every day we’re watching these Republicans twist themselves into pretzels because they really have no answers for these questions that Manu is asking them.”

Keilar joked, “You mean because they appear to be running away some of them actually?”

“They are running away and the only answer we have is, look, they’re all in. They’re all in, and there’s no way out for them. They need the president,” Borger explained. “The president is popular in the Republican Party. He’s gonna help them get reelected, and they’re all in no matter what… The president is watching.”

“If any one of them were to say, ‘Well that’s bad, that’s wrong, we need to hold hearings on it, we need to investigate it,’ what do you think the president would be doing?” she continued.

Watch above via CNN.

